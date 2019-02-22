Virat Kohli had a close look at the stroke of his bat ahead of the two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Australia. The prolific India batsman, who will return to lead the hosts against Australia after being rested from the final two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20I series against New Zealand, posted some pictures on Twitter and wrote, "back to work."

Back to work pic.twitter.com/5wWlAn7KMt — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 22, 2019



Kohli was given rest considering his workload. The team management and Senior selection committee was of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia.

After winning the Test and ODI series vs Australia, Kohli ensured India seal the ODI series against New Zealand.

Prior to the Australia tour, Kohli was rested for the home T20 series against the Windies. He was also given a break for the Asia Cup in September and Rohit led the team to the title in the event held in the UAE.

The Indian players have a hectic schedule going into the World Cup scheduled to be held in May-July in England and Wales.

Following the T20I series, India will host Australia for five ODIs starting March 2 and soon after the Indian Premier League (IPL) follows.