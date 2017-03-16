 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Virat Kohli's Touching Gesture That Won Over Michael Clarke

Updated: 16 March 2017 14:49 IST

From Ian Healy to Mitchell Johnson, almost all big-name Aussies cricketers have made negative remarks with regards to Kohli's personality and form. Former Australian captain Michael Clarke however, seems to be an exception when it comes to this.

Virat Kohli's Touching Gesture That Won Over Michael Clarke
The Aussie camp has turned on the heat on Virat Kohli in order to unsettle him. © AFP

Indian captain Virat Kohli has come under fire from several former Australian cricketers during the ongoing Test series. The Aussie camp has turned on the heat on the star batsman in order to unsettle him. It is no secret that the Aussies often turn to mind games ahead of any important series, which is why they have gone after India's most potent weapon this time. Sunil Gavaskar summed it up perfectly when he told NDTV that the Australian media was an extension of their cricket team's support staff.

"We should not bother too much about the Australian media and what they write as they are an extension of their cricket team's support staff. The focus now should shift to cricket from off-the-field issues," Gavaskar said.

From Ian Healy to Mitchell Johnson, almost all big-name Aussies cricketers have made negative remarks with regards to Kohli's personality and form. Former Australian captain Michael Clarke however, seems to be an exception when it comes to this.

Speaking at the launch of his autobiography titled 'My Story' in Kolkata, Clarke revealed how an incident during India's tour of Australia altered his perception about Kohli.

Clarke spoke about the tragic death of Australian cricketer Phil Hughes and how Kohli attended the funeral.

"The way Virat handled that situation, he came for the funeral and had some of the Indian players too. I have utmost respect for him because of that," Clarke said.

"This is clearly above the game of cricket and they didn't need to postpone the game. They could not have turned up for the funeral. They didn't have to do anything that they did. I will always remember that," Clarke further added.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Michael Clarke Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Michael Clarke praised Virat Kohli
  • Kohli had attended Phil Hughes' funeral along with some teammates
  • Kohli has been criticised by several former Australian cricketers
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Injury Scare For Team India
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Injury Scare For Team India
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Ranchi: Smith, Maxwell Lead Visitors' Fightback
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1, Ranchi: Smith, Maxwell Lead Visitors' Fightback
Australian Media Extension of Cricket Team Support Staff: Sunil Gavaskar
Australian Media Extension of Cricket Team Support Staff: Sunil Gavaskar
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.