Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1, Bengaluru: Hosts Opt To Bat; Karun Nair, Abhinav Mukund Included In XI

After a humiliating 333-run loss to Australia in the opening Test in Pune, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be eager to bounce back and reaffirm their status as the top Test team in the world in the Bengaluru Test, starting Saturday. India suffered spectacular batting collapses in Pune in both their innings, with Australian left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe wrecking havoc in the formidable Indian batting line-up with twelve wickets in the match. Weather conditions in Bengaluru, however, may play spoil sport with rains being forecasted for three of the next five days. (LIVE SCORECARD)

09:10 IST: India (Playing XI): Abhinav Mukund, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Australia (Playing XI): Matt Renshaw, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

09:05 IST: Virat Kohli during the toss: The toss hasn't been too bad. It was the game in Pune that wasn't as good. We have come here fresh. We will use the learning. It looks a good wicket and a good toss to win. We will definitely bat. When we lost in Galle, the talk was about intent. The guys will come out with more intent today. Looks like a typical Bangalore wicket. One forced change, Abhinav Mukund comes in for Murali Vijay as he has done his shoulder. And Karun Nair is in for Jayant Yadav.

09:00 IST: Toss Time! India win toss and opt to bat. Two changes in playing XI. Abhinav Mukund comes in place of opener Murali Vijay and Karun Nair is included in place of Jayant Yadav.

08:50 IST: It looks like a flat pitch unlike Pune. Australia have already announced an unchanged playing XI for this Test. India might go for an extra batsman in this pitch

08:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog

India will be wounded after the shocking loss in Pune, but skipper Kohli is confident that the hosts can bounce back in Bengaluru. "You will not see such a bad performance again, I will assure you that," the feisty captain said in a pre-match press conference.

The defeat in Pune was more of a reality check for the hosts who were undefeated in 19 Test matches before losing to the Australians. The Indian side had also been unbeaten in 20 Tests at home before the Pune shocker.

"It is important to accept defeats. We lost the Pune match because of lack of intent. Australia played better cricket. It is important to accept defeat, if you go by your ego or ignore it, it will affect you only. It doesn't mean losing in Pune would result in us losing the other matches also," Kohli said on Friday.

Meanwhile, visiting captain Steve Smith has cautioned his side against underestimating India. "We know India are going to come back hard at us, there is no doubt about it. They play very well at home," he said.

It will interesting to see how the pitch in Bengaluru fares, with a slow turning track expected to be in place. The team winning the toss will be expected to bat, given the circumstances.