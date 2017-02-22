 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says It's Still Too Early To Judge His Captaincy

Updated: 22 February 2017 17:06 IST

"Maybe five to eight years down the line I will be able to judge myself as a captain if I remain captain for that long," Virat Kohli said on the eve of the first Test match between India and Australia

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says It's Still Too Early To Judge His Captaincy
Virat Kohli has led India to six consecutive series wins in Tests. © BCCI

Saying that taking over as captain of the Indian cricket team has made him a better batsman, Virat Kohli on Wednesday insisted that it's still too early to judge him on his captaincy. Kohli, who has led India to six consecutive Test series wins and during the ongoing 19-match unbeaten run in the longest form of the sport, was speaking ahead of the first of the four-match Test series against Australia, which starts in Pune from Thursday.

Maintaining that a captain was only as good as his team, Kohli said, "I don't judge myself after every series. Priority and the only goal that we have is to win games of cricket. Captaincy will be as good as how your team performs and how consistent the players are. If we are not playing to our potential as players, there's not much I can do as captain.

"The more the team becomes mature, the captain starts looking good. If the team doesn't do well, the captaincy bit seems out of control," Kohli said on the eve of series-opener against Australia.

"Maybe five to eight years down the line I will be able to judge myself as a captain if I remain captain for that long. I feel personally it's too early for me to sit down and judge what I have done well or haven't," he said.

Kohli also credited his captaincy for his stupendous batting form in recent months, saying that as a captain, one has to take extra care to not be complacent with the bat.

"Captaincy does not allow you to be complacent at any stage especially with the bat if that is your only discipline in the game, in the field as well. In that aspect I think complacency goes out the window as captain," Kohli said.

"You tend to focus a lot more on certain situations which you might or might not without the extra responsibility on your shoulders and may play a loose shot," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Cricket India Australia Australia Tour of India, 2017 Virat Kohli
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has said that it's too early to judge him as captain
  • He said it would be apt to judge his captaincy five to eight years later
  • India take on Australia in the first Test in Pune from Thursday
Related Articles
Confident India Take on Aggressive Australia in Series Opener
Confident India Take on Aggressive Australia in Series Opener
India vs Australia: People Lacked Patience With Me, Wanted Me To Be Mature At 22, Says Virat Kohli
India vs Australia: People Lacked Patience With Me, Wanted Me To Be Mature At 22, Says Virat Kohli
Compare Virat Kohli With Me When He Bats At No.6, Says Umar Akmal
Compare Virat Kohli With Me When He Bats At No.6, Says Umar Akmal
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.