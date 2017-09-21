 
Two Indians In Steve Smith's Dream Team. Virat Kohli Isn't One Of Them

Updated: 21 September 2017 09:52 IST

The Australian captain is set to pay his 100th ODI at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Steve Smith picked two Indians in his dream team but left out Virat Kohli. © AFP

Australia captain Steve Smith ignored his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli and picked two other Indian cricketers in his dream team. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was always a thorn in the flesh of the Australians, was on the list, alongside batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. "I would have Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh in my team," Smith told reporters ahead of the second One-day International at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Smith further said there is no personal battle with Kohli and credited him for creating a fit group.

"This Indian group is quite fit and they take pride in their fitness. You can certainly see the difference in the energy levels and the way they go about their business," he said.

Asked about the rivalry between them, Smith said: "I think Virat is a terrific player and captain. What he has done with the Indian team is been exceptional. Personally I don't like battles with different players if that makes sense."

Talking about the India-Australia rivalry, Smith said one of his aims is to win a Test series in India.

"It is a massive rivalry and has been for so long. As a captain you would love to win a Test series here in India. It is one of the toughest places to come and play. The wicket is so different and there is always great cricket. This one-day and T20 series is no different," he said.

Smith is set to play his 100th ODI at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Ahead of this landmark, Smith said: "I will happily take a duck tomorrow if we win the game.

"I have never played an international match here. I assume the crowd will be pretty loud and packed. I am looking forward to playing here. I have watched a lot of games in the past being played here," the Australian added.

Smith named spin king Shane Warne and batting legend Sir Donald Bradman as the two picks in his all-time Test side.

He named former Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson and 'Mr. Cricket' Mike Hussey in his all-time ODI side.

(With agency inputs)

