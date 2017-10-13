 
India vs Australia 2017 12 Sep 17 to 13 Oct 17

India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Gets A Makeover He Did Not Want

Updated: 13 October 2017 15:56 IST

Team India makes every individual and team celebration special.

Nothing can beat Team India when it comes to celebrating an occasion. © Sanjay Bangar/Instagram.

Nothing can beat Team India when it comes to celebrating an occasion. Be it a birthday or a team victory, Virat Kohli and men have their own style of making the moment 'very special'. This time, the occasion was too special in the Indian dressing room. Not one or two, but three birthdays took place in a single day. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and team physio Patrick Farhart shared birthdays on October 11.

In a picture shared by Bangar on his Instagram account, the trio was seen posing with cake smeared all over them.

"Three Musketeers! @hardikpandya93 @imsanjaybangar and Patrick Farhart after a makeover that they did not want. #TeamIndia," Bangar's post read.

On September 10, India, after their 50-run win over Australia at Eden Gardens, the Indian team had celebrated Manish Pandey's birthday.

The middle-order batsman was grabbed by former India captain MS Dhoni from behind as other teammates smeared cake on Pandey's face.

After clinching the ODI series 4-1, India will aim to win Twenty20 series when they take on Aussies in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad on Friday.

India, who won the opening T20I of the three-match series by 8 wickets (DLS), lost the second game by 8 wickets.

Topics : India Australia Hardik Himanshu Pandya Sanjay Bangar India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Nothing can beat Team India when it comes to celebrating an occasion
  • India lost the 2nd T20I by 8 wickets
  • The 3-match series is now level 1-1
