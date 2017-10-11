 
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli, Out For Zero, Sets A World Record

Updated: 11 October 2017 12:33 IST

The India captain departed after getting a faint inside edge while attempting a flick and the looping ball was caught by the left-arm pacer himself.

Virat Kohli's duck was the first by an Indian captain in 85 T20Is © AFP

India had a forgettable outing in the 2nd T20 international against Australia on Tuesday as the visitors bounced back in the series with a crushing 8-wicket win at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Jason Behrendorff (4/21) ripped through the high-profile Indian batting to restrict the home team to a below-par 118, which the visitors chased down in just 15.3 overs. The 27-year-old Western Australian swung the ball both ways on a helping pitch and had Rohit Sharma (8), Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Virat Kohli (0) among his high-profile scalps. The India captain departed after getting a faint inside edge while attempting a flick and the looping ball was caught by the left-arm pacer himself. Interestingly, it was the 28-year-old Kohli's first duck in T20I cricket.

It was also the first duck by an Indian captain in 85 T20I matches.

Behrendorff was also responsible for handing legendary Indian batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid their last ducks.

"I don't think we were good enough with the bat. The wicket was bit sticking to start with. It was difficult for them as well, but after the dew set in, they got away," said Kohli after the loss.

"But we speak about when the situations are not in our favour is when we have to put 120 percent on the field. It is the attitude that matters most and it is something the team embraces," he added.

He was all praise for Behrendorff.

"I thought the ball to Rohit was very good. His line and length was very tight. He made us think. Credit to him for hitting the right areas. He definitely had a top class day today," said Kohli.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Australia India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket Virat Kohli
Highlights
  • Australia beat India in the 2nd T20I
  • Kohli was dismissed by Jason Behrendorff
  • The 3-match T20I series is tied 1-1
