India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli, Out For Zero, Sets A World Record

Virat Kohli's duck was the first by an Indian captain in 85 T20Is

Virat Kohli's duck was the first by an Indian captain in 85 T20Is © AFP

India had a forgettable outing in the 2nd T20 international against Australia on Tuesday as the visitors bounced back in the series with a crushing 8-wicket win at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Jason Behrendorff (4/21) ripped through the high-profile Indian batting to restrict the home team to a below-par 118, which the visitors chased down in just 15.3 overs. The 27-year-old Western Australian swung the ball both ways on a helping pitch and had Rohit Sharma (8), Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Virat Kohli (0) among his high-profile scalps. The India captain departed after getting a faint inside edge while attempting a flick and the looping ball was caught by the left-arm pacer himself. Interestingly, it was the 28-year-old Kohli's first duck in T20I cricket.

Most innings before first DUCK in T20I cricket:



47 - VIRAT KOHLI

40 - Shoaib Malik

39 - Yuvraj Singh

38 - Samiullah Shenwari#INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 10, 2017

It was also the first duck by an Indian captain in 85 T20I matches.

Virat Kohli's DUCK in this game is the FIRST by an INDIAN CAPTAIN in 85 T20I matches. #INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 10, 2017

Behrendorff was also responsible for handing legendary Indian batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid their last ducks.

JASON BEHRENDORFF:



Oct 2013 - Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid's last DUCK

Oct 2017 - Virat Kohli's 1st DUCK in T20I cricket#INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 10, 2017

"I don't think we were good enough with the bat. The wicket was bit sticking to start with. It was difficult for them as well, but after the dew set in, they got away," said Kohli after the loss.

"But we speak about when the situations are not in our favour is when we have to put 120 percent on the field. It is the attitude that matters most and it is something the team embraces," he added.

He was all praise for Behrendorff.

"I thought the ball to Rohit was very good. His line and length was very tight. He made us think. Credit to him for hitting the right areas. He definitely had a top class day today," said Kohli.

(With inputs from PTI)