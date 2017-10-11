 
2nd T20I: Government Reassures Aussies After Rock Thrown At Cricket Team Bus

Updated: 11 October 2017 12:29 IST

Cricket Australia's news site cricket.com.au said no-one was hurt and nobody was sitting in the seat next to the window when it was broken by the rock "believed to be roughly the size of a cricket ball".

The photo Finch posted on Twitter showed a shattered window pane with a large hole. © Twitter.

A rock shattered a window on the Australian cricket team's bus as they returned to their hotel after the series-levelling win over India in the second T20I, batsman Aaron Finch tweeted on Wednesday. The incident is the second in two months, after Cricket Australia said in September that the team's bus window was broken by a "small rock or stone" in Chittagong, Bangladesh after a Test match.

"Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!," Finch tweeted after the win in Guwahati.

The photo he posted on Twitter showed a shattered window pane with a large hole.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, a senior minister in the state government, apologised to the Australian team. 

Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore too tweeted about he incident.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incident. 

Cricket Australia's news site cricket.com.au said no-one was hurt and nobody was sitting in the seat next to the window when it was broken by the rock "believed to be roughly the size of a cricket ball".

But the website added that the Australian players were "understandably shaken up by the incident".

A CA spokesman told AFP "local authorities are investigating and we are satisfied with the levels of security provided".

The governing body said after the Chittagong incident that it was comfortable with security in Bangladesh.

The final T20 game will be played in Hyderabad on Friday.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Australia Aaron James Finch Cricket India vs Australia 2017-18
Highlights
  • Australia beat India in the 2nd T20I
  • The 3-match series is now level 1-1
  • Aaron Finch tweeted the photo of the smashed window
