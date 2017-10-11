2nd T20I: Government Reassures Aussies After Rock Thrown At Cricket Team Bus

The photo Finch posted on Twitter showed a shattered window pane with a large hole.

A rock shattered a window on the Australian cricket team's bus as they returned to their hotel after the series-levelling win over India in the second T20I, batsman Aaron Finch tweeted on Wednesday. The incident is the second in two months, after Cricket Australia said in September that the team's bus window was broken by a "small rock or stone" in Chittagong, Bangladesh after a Test match.

"Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!," Finch tweeted after the win in Guwahati.

The photo he posted on Twitter showed a shattered window pane with a large hole.

Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!! pic.twitter.com/LBBrksaDXI — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) October 10, 2017

Himanta Biswa Sarma, a senior minister in the state government, apologised to the Australian team.

Our deep apology. People of assam never endorse such behaviour.we will punish the guilty. https://t.co/3IYYSoME0y — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 10, 2017

Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore too tweeted about he incident.

Guwahati stone-throwing incident NOT reflective of our security measures. Aus team & FIFA are content w/those. India remains a graceful host — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 11, 2017

Have spoken to @sarbanandsonwal ji about the Guwahati incident. Personal security of visiting athletes & teams is extremely important for us — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 11, 2017

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incident.

Really unfortunate incident after a great game aimed to tarnish Guwahati's reputation as emerging sports hub. We strongly condemn it. (1/8) — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 11, 2017

Vow to take strictest action against the culprits. Investigation is on full swing & Police have already picked up 2 suspects. (2/8) — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 11, 2017

Cricket Australia's news site cricket.com.au said no-one was hurt and nobody was sitting in the seat next to the window when it was broken by the rock "believed to be roughly the size of a cricket ball".

But the website added that the Australian players were "understandably shaken up by the incident".

A CA spokesman told AFP "local authorities are investigating and we are satisfied with the levels of security provided".

The governing body said after the Chittagong incident that it was comfortable with security in Bangladesh.

The final T20 game will be played in Hyderabad on Friday.

