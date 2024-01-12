India captain Rohit Sharma returned to T20I colours on Thursday after a gap of more than 14 months. Rohit, who previously played a T20I during the semi-final defeat to England at the World Cup in 2022, achieved a huge record as India defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the first T20I in Mohali on Thursday. Rohit is now the first player to be part of 100 T20I wins. This was Rohit's 149th game in T20I cricket, making him the most experienced player in the format.

While India did beat Afghanistan to go 1-0 in the series, Rohit had a heartbreaking return to T20I cricket for India.

He was run out on 0 following a terrible mix-up with Shubman Gill. Rohit fumed at the youngster after his dismissal, but admitted that incident of such nature can occur on the field.

"(Angry after getting out) Honestly these things happen. When it happens you feel frustrated because you want to be out there and score runs for your team. Wanted Gill to carry on. He played a good innings but got out," Rohit said after the match.

Speaking of the match, Shivam Dube, an all-rounder, made 60 off 40 balls for his second T20 fifty as India chased down their victory target of 159 with 15 balls and six wickets to spare.

In the bowling department, Axar Patel stood out with his figures of 2/23.

With temperature dropping as below as seven degree celsius in Mohali, Rohit insisted that his players did a very good job under trick conditions.

"It was extremely cold to be honest. Now I am okay. Obviously when the ball hits the tip of the finger it is a little sore. When the ball hit my fingers I couldn't feel my fingers. (Summary) Lot of positives, especially with the ball. Wasn't the easiest of conditions but our spinners bowled particularly well.

"Lot of positives - Shivam Dube, the way Jitesh batted, Tilak as well and obviously Rinku. (Next game?) Want to try a few things. Want to make the bowlers do a few different things. Like how Washy bowled the 19th today. Keeping those things in mind, we'll try to do different things. But not at the cost of winning," he added.

India could welcome back the likes of Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the second T20I in Indore on Sunday.

Kohli had missed the game due to a personal reason while Jaiswal had a groin issue, as per a BCCI statement.