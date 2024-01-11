Team India will be taking on Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday in Mohali. The hosts will be led by skipper Rohit Sharma, who is making his comeback in the shortest format. Star batter Virat Kohli is also returning to T20I cricket but will be missing out on the first game, due to personal reasons. Apart from them, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has also been named in the squad while star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been rested. Team India will be putting its best foot forward as this series will be preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will kick-start in June.

When will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday, January 11.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match live?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be telecast live on Sports 18 network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match be available?

The live streaming of India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be available on Jio Cinema. On mobile, the match will be shown free of cost.

