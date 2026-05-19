There has been a lot of conversation around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his India debut in the near future following brilliant performances in IPL 2026 by the 15-year-old sensation. The youngster has been phenomenal this season and it has led to many fans as well as experts urging the BCCI to hand him his senior debut. The Rajasthan Royals star was picked for the India A squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka. During the press conference where BCCI announced the squads for the one-off Test and the ODI series against Afghanistan, chief selector Ajit Agarkar was asked about whether Sooryavanshi was in contention for the opener spot. In response, Agarkar acknowledged that the youngster has performed brilliantly but hinted that Yashasvi Jaiswal is higher in the pecking order at the moment.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done well, but let's not forget Yashasvi Jaiswal. As impressive as he is, Jaiswal has done as well. Vaibhav has done well to get to the A team, hope he does well there," Agarkar said at the press conference.

The game against Afghanistan is the first time India have played Tests since the 2-0 defeat to South Africa at home last year.

The Test, though outside the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, carries significance for India's red‑ball assignments, considering two-match tours of Sri Lanka and New Zealand await them.

India and Afghanistan have played only one Test against each other previously, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2018. It ended in two days, with India winning by an innings and 262 runs.

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar.

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar.

(With IANS inputs)

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