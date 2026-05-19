The BCCI handed maiden Test call-ups to three uncapped players while announcing the squads for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan. While Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey are currently part of the ongoing IPL 2026, one name that caught a lot of people's attention was the 6'5 fast bowler from Punjab - Gurnoor Brar. Although he is currently a part of the Gujarat Titans squad, he has not played a single game this season and it was his consistent performances in domestic cricket that led to his selection. Gurnoor quickly established himself as one of the most promising bowlers from Punjab and his pace as well as bounce made him an important figure for his side in red-ball cricket. Although he made his first-class debut in 2022, it was the 2024-25 season when he made a name for himself. With 26 wickets in 7 matches, he was a standout performer with his best figures coming against Bihar where he took 5 wickets for 14 runs.

In that season, the fast bowler picked 33 wickets in 12 matches at a stunning economy rate of 3.43. In the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, he was once again the top wicket-taker wit h22 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.33.

Coming to IPL, he was a net bowler for Mumbai Indians during the 2019 season and he made his debut for Punjab Kings in 2023. In the 2025 IPL auction, he was rewarded for his brilliant performances in domestic cricket as Gujarat Titans bought him for Rs 1.3 Crore.

In the recent past, he has been quite impressive for India A and his inclusion for the Afghanistan series was the next big step for the talented fast bowler.

Earlier, Gurnoor revealed his connection with India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill.

"I used to bowl to him since our Under-19 days. I remember when he was playing for India Under-19, he played a couple of Katoch Shield matches. He saw me bowling and helped me get into the district team. I played for Mohali and was then picked for the Punjab Under-23 side," he told Times Of India.

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