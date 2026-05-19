The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee is set to meet today in Guwahati to announce the squads for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, which features a solitary Test match followed by a three-game One-Day International (ODI) series. With a transition phase looming and ODI World Cup preparations beginning, the selectors have several high-stakes decisions to make regarding player fitness, workload management, and leadership roles. Sources have told NDTV that one of the biggest talking points ahead of the meeting surrounds the fitness of Rohit Sharma, who struggled during the Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Mumbai Indians this season.

It has also been learned that Rishabh Pant's position as vice-captain in the Test format is reportedly under scrutiny. The management is weighing whether to relieve him of his deputy duties to allow him to focus entirely on his wicketkeeping and explosive batting roles, or if a shift in tactical direction is needed.

With a grueling international calendar ahead, Jasprit Bumrah's workload management is also a priority. The ace speedster might be rested for parts of this series to keep him fresh for forthcoming marquee tours. Similarly, the selectors will closely discuss Mohammed Siraj's recent form and physical bowling load before finalising his inclusion.

While questions float around others, Virat Kohli's spot in the ODI setup remains unquestioned despite his recent remarks about the pressure to prove his place in India's 50-over format side. His unmatched experience and recent form make him the anchor of the batting lineup.

On the other hand, talks will also be held regarding Hardik Pandya's role and physical readiness to contribute consistently with the ball in the ODI format. He hasn't played an ODI for India since March last year.

There is also uncertainty over the selection of spin bowlers. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee faces a tough choice between the two premier left-arm orthodox options - Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel - in the ODI format. They must decide whether to go with Jadeja's immense experience or Axar's highly impactful recent performances.

The names of Washington Sundar and young sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy are firmly on the table. Sundar offers a solid off-spin option paired with technical batting, while Reddy represents the future of India's fast-bowling all-round depth.

The final squads are expected to be officially unveiled by the BCCI in the evening today.

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