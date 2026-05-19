India vs Afghanistan Test & ODI Squads Announcement Live Updates: India's squad for the upcoming one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan will be announced on Tuesday at 4:30 PM in Guwahati. With IPL 2026 nearing its conclusion, attention is gradually shifting back to international cricket, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon. Sources have told NDTV that some big changes could be seen in the Indian squad for the series. While Rishabh Pant could be relieved of his vice-captaincy role in Tests, there is suspense over the selection of Rohit Sharm and Hardik Pandya over fitness concernes. Bumrah is unlikely to be picked for both formats, as the team management may prefer to manage his workload and avoid rushing him into the ODI setup. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who, like Rohit, has transitioned into a one-format player, has been in sublime touch in the IPL and is expected to feature in all three ODIs against Afghanistan.
Live Updates of India's squad announcement for Test and ODIs against Afghanistan, straight from Guwahati:
India Squad For Afghanistan Series: Axar vs Jadeja Dilemma In ODIs
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee faces a tough choice between the two premier left-arm orthodox options - Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel - in the ODI format. They must decide whether to go with Jadeja's immense experience or Axar's highly impactful recent performances. The decision might give a hint towards which player the BCCI prefers in the long run.
India Squad For Afghanistan Series Live: Rishabh Pant's Vice-Captaincy Under Threat
Sources have reliably told NDTV that Rishabh Pant could lose his role as the team's vice-captain in the Test format. Pant hasn't been in the best of form in any format of late. The Afghanistan series could see the BCCI look at other options as Shubman Gill's deputy, allowing him to focus only on batting and wicket-keeping.
India Squad Selection Live Updates: Uncapped IPL Pacers Likely To Be Rewarded
In order to better manage the workload concerns around Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the BCCI could pick Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan. The LSG duo has emerged as strong contenders after impressive IPL campaigns. Delhi Capitals' Auqib Nabi cold also be picked for the Test series.
India Squad Selection LIVE: Doubt Over Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has some big headaches to resolve, with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya reportedly dealing with fitness concerns. While Hardik missed the last few games for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Rohit only made his return a couple of games ago. The selection committee might want to tread carefully with the duo.
India Squads For Afghanistan Series: Selection Meeting Today
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Team India squad selection for the Test and ODI series against Afghanistan. The BCCI is set to hold a meeting with the selection committee today to finalise the teams.