India vs Afghanistan Test & ODI Squads Announcement Live Updates: India's squad for the upcoming one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan will be announced on Tuesday at 4:30 PM in Guwahati. With IPL 2026 nearing its conclusion, attention is gradually shifting back to international cricket, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon. Sources have told NDTV that some big changes could be seen in the Indian squad for the series. While Rishabh Pant could be relieved of his vice-captaincy role in Tests, there is suspense over the selection of Rohit Sharm and Hardik Pandya over fitness concernes. Bumrah is unlikely to be picked for both formats, as the team management may prefer to manage his workload and avoid rushing him into the ODI setup. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who, like Rohit, has transitioned into a one-format player, has been in sublime touch in the IPL and is expected to feature in all three ODIs against Afghanistan.

Live Updates of India's squad announcement for Test and ODIs against Afghanistan, straight from Guwahati: