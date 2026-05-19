Chennai Super Kings fans experienced a bittersweet evening at Chepauk on Monday. While the five-time champions suffered a shocking five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, supporters were treated to a special moment as MS Dhoni made an appearance on the field. The 44-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has not featured for CSK this season due to injury, leaving fans disappointed. However, with CSK playing their final match at Chepauk this season, Dhoni stepped onto the field for a team photograph and later completed a lap of honour, acknowledging the unwavering support of the Chennai crowd.

Adding to the nostalgia, Dhoni also reunited with his former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina, who was present at the venue as a commentator. Widely regarded as two pillars of the franchise, Dhoni and Raina were instrumental in leading CSK to four IPL titles together.

As fans continue to hope for Dhoni's return in the final match or possibly the IPL 2027 season, Raina revealed details of a surprising conversation he had with the former captain regarding a potential comeback. Fair to say, that the reply Raina got from Dhoni broke fans' hearts.

"I told him 'you have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won't count. You have to come back next year'. He said 'my body is a little weak' - I said 'we are not believing anything. You have to play next year'. It's his personal call. I think he is positive. The team is also gelling well again," said Raina on Star Sports.

Dhoni, who has not featured in a single match for CSK this season, told Raina that his body is no longer what it used to be. Hence, playing for the franchise next year might be too big an ask.

In the post-match press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was also asked about MS Dhoni's future. Fleming remained coy, saying it is a call for the management to take.

"It's a choice for the management. I know there has been a lot of talk about it. MS (Dhoni) has been around a lot this year, which is very important for the team, for young players in continuity, so he's been a big part. He hasn't played, but he's still had a big influence on the team.

"There's a lot of good things we've done. We've introduced some new players that will hopefully be generation players for CSK. But I know we are judged on results, that's fair. So yeah, that's a management call, not mine," he said on the topic.

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