MS Dhoni finally returned to the MA Chidambaram Stadium on a matchday in IPL 2026. It was Chennai Super Kings' final home match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Dhoni returned to Chepauk. He joined the players on the ground and even took a round of the stadium, clicking photos and waving at the fans. There has been a lot of speculation around Dhoni's career going forward, but on Monday, Dhoni looked calm as he interacted with the players. Even Sunrisers Hyderabad players were in awe of the India icon.

While Dhoni is yet to make a statement about his future, there's speculation that the IPL 2026 season could be his last. With Sanju Samson taking his place behind the stumps and the franchise looking to build a new team around youngsters, Dhoni's return next season looks highly unlikely. His actions after the match against the Sunrisers could be seen as a hint.

A SELFIE BY THALA DHONI pic.twitter.com/qvUEhPjyQk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 18, 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the Indian Premier League playoffs after Ishan Kishan anchored them to a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Monday. Hyderabad's win also ensured Gujarat Titans a place in the four-team playoffs. Defending champions and league leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru were already through, meaning only one place remained to be filled in the knockouts.

Five-time champions Chennai were still in contention but needed to beat Gujarat in their last league match on Thursday and hope for other results to go in their favour.

Hyderabad, playing its first game after a week's rest, cruised to 181/5 with an over to spare as Kishan scored a breezy 70 off 47 balls and Heinrich Klaasen mastered spin with a knock of 47 off 26 deliveries.

Chennai made 180/7, struggling against the variations of the Hyderabad fast bowlers. Captain Pat Cummins led with 3/28, with support from Sakib Hussain's 2/34 and Eshan Malinga's 1/26.

On a slow pitch, Chennai were well served by Dewald Brevis (44) and Kartik Sharma (32), scoring at a healthy rate in the middle overs.

But they were overshadowed by Hyderabad's Kishan and Klaasen, with Klaasen having been dropped on 18. The pair combined for 75 for the third wicket until Klaasen was stumped. Kishan batted on to take his team to within six runs of victory.

With PTI inputs

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