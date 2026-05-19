The IPL 2026 race to the playoffs just got more intense for five teams, who will be fighting for just one spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to chase down a 181-run target in 19 overs. The win meant SRH reached 16 points, ensuring them a playoff spot. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points from 13 matches) and Gujarat Titans are also through, as only one other team can reach 16 points.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are out of the playoffs race. But apart from them, all other teams still have a chance. Punjab Kings (13 points from 13 games), Chennai Super Kings (12 points from 13 games), and Delhi Capitals (12 points from 13 games) have only one match left each. They need to win that match and hope for other results to go their way.

Rajasthan Royals (12 points from 12 matches) are the only team apart from the top three who can reach 16 points. Kolkata Knight Riders (11 from 12 matches) also have two matches left, but the maximum they can get to is 15 points.

Ishan Kishan struck a fluent 70 after Pat Cummins displayed his mastery over length and pace with a three-wicket burst as Sunrisers Hyderabad ensured an IPL 2026 playoff berth with a smooth five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

Chasing 181 was never going to be easy on a slowish Chepauk track. But Kishan, who hammered seven fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock, and an equally enterprising Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 26 balls) added 75 runs for the third wicket, powering Hyderabad to 181 for five in 19 overs.

SRH now have 16 points with a game in hand -- good enough to carry them to the playoffs and the night's result meant that Gujarat Titans (16 points) also marched into the knockouts.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (18 points) have already sealed their place in the playoffs, leaving other contenders to fight it out for the lone remaining place.

The Super Kings, who have 12 points from 13 matches, also are not yet completely out of the race to the knockouts.

With PTI inputs

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