Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal has urged cricketers to prioritise their on-field performances over social media activity during tournaments, saying players should remain focused on cricket instead of spending time making reels and behind-the-scenes content. Dhumal stressed that while social media has become an integral part of modern sport, players must ensure it does not become a distraction during high-pressure tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking to IANS, the IPL chairman gave the example of star batter Virat Kohli, who has a massive fanbase, but remains focused on cricket during major tournaments.

"Cricketers should focus on realities rather than reels. Take Virat Kohli, for example - despite having a massive social media following, he remains completely focused on cricket when he is on the field. He has delivered results through his performances, not through reels. I feel players should avoid indulging in making reels while a tournament is underway," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told IANS.

Dhumal's remarks come amid growing scrutiny around the social media activities of players during the IPL 2026 season.

Arshdeep Singh recently found himself in controversy after reports claimed the BCCI had warned him over behind-the-scenes vlogging content involving fellow players.

One of his travel vlogs allegedly showed Yuzvendra Chahal vaping during a team flight to Hyderabad. Clips from the video went viral on social media before the original upload was reportedly edited.

In another incident, a Snapchat video featuring Tilak Varma sparked criticism online. In the clip, Arshdeep jokingly referred to Tilak as "andhere" and suggested he should apply sunscreen, comments that several users criticised for carrying racist undertones.

These incidents have once again brought attention to player behaviour and online conduct during the IPL season.

Earlier this month, the BCCI reportedly circulated fresh operational and security guidelines to all 10 IPL franchises. The advisory included instructions related to social media behaviour, anti-corruption protocols, smoking and vaping restrictions, and player conduct during the tournament.

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