MS Dhoni, at the age of 44, has not played a single match in the ongoing IPL season. The passionate Chennai crowd have kept waiting for their legendary skipper to play a game, but it is yet to happen. Today - ahead of CSK's last home game of IPL 2026 - a Dhoni quote from 5 years ago has resurfaced.



"I have always planned my cricket. The last game I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, we don't really know," Dhoni had said, 5 years ago.