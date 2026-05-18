Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Chennai, with both sides looking to take a significant leap in a heated playoffs race. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK are fifth in the points table on 12 points, and need to win to keep their realistic qualification chances alive. On the other hand, Pat Cummins-led SRH are third on 12 points, and will book their playoffs berth with a win today. Ahead of the match, there's a big buzz around CSK legend MS Dhoni potentially playing his first game of the season. (Live Scorecard)
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score | CSK vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Chennai:
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Dhoni to be at stadium?
Chennai Super Kings have posted a video on social media showing that MS Dhoni is joining the rest of the players on the team bus. Looks like he will definitely be present at the Chepauk today, even if he does not play.
Anbuden Thala entry! #WhistlePodu #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/VzDMorVk22— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 18, 2026
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Toss in 10 minutes
We are just about 10 minutes away from toss time at the Chepauk Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pat Cummins are set to lead CSK and SRH respectively. A massive crowd is expected today, with this being CSK's last home game and the match being a huge clash in the playoffs race.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: How will CSK tackle Abhishek?
In their previous meeting, CSK had used part-time off-spinner Matt Short against SRH's left-handed openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. That moved backfired, as Short conceded 38 runs in 3 overs with no wickets. It'll be interesting to see whether CSK opt for a similar move today, or go ahead with their pacers. The five-time champions don't have a frontline offie in their squad.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: CSK's selection dilemma
With the season-ending injury to Jamie Overton, CSK have been left with a big headache over their playing XI. Last match, they dropped in-form spinner Akeal Hosein, but that move backfired. It'll be interesting to see what combination CSK go with today.
If Akeal returns, CSK might have to leave out Spencer Johnson and bring in an extra Indian bowler.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: SRH's shock loss
Sunrisers Hyderabad have arguably the most destructive batting lineup in the tournament, but shockingly collapsed to 86 all out in their previous match against Gujarat Titans. SRH will hope the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen find their groove again for this all-important match.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Can Samson return to form?
For CSK to win today, Sanju Samson will likely have to play a big role. Samson's had a superb season, slamming 2 centuries, but has only 1 30+ score in his last 5 matches. CSK will hope Samson is back to his very best tonight.
CSK vs SRH LIVE: The intense playoffs race
IPL 2026 has witnessed one of the closest playoffs races in recent memory. As it stands, 3 playoffs spots are still up for grabs, with 7 teams fighting for them. Punjab Kings, who won 6 of their first 7 matches, and Kolkata Knight Riders, who lost 5 of their first 6, can both end up on the same points now!
CSK vs SRH LIVE: Another injury for Dhoni?
According to a report by The Indian Express, Dhoni has suffered a fresh thumb injury just hours ahead of the IPL 2026 match between CSK and SRH. That could see him ruled out of the match today. However, he is reportedly going to be at the Chepauk Stadium to attend the game.
CSK vs SRH LIVE: Retirement buzz around MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, at the age of 44, has not played a single match in the ongoing IPL season. The passionate Chennai crowd have kept waiting for their legendary skipper to play a game, but it is yet to happen. Today - ahead of CSK's last home game of IPL 2026 - a Dhoni quote from 5 years ago has resurfaced.
"I have always planned my cricket. The last game I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, we don't really know," Dhoni had said, 5 years ago.
CSK vs SRH LIVE: Virtual quarter-final?
With SRH on 14 points and CSK on 12 points, today's match plays a huge role in the playoff hopes of both teams. A victory seals SRH's spot in the Top 4, while CSK need to win to keep their realistic chances alive.
A loss for either side massively complicates their chances, particularly CSK.
IPL 2026 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). We are into the final week of the league stage, and the playoff race is heating up!
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.