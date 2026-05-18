Bangladesh's current T20I captain Litton Das made an explosive revelation regarding his time in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Litton, who was part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during IPL 2023, claimed that he did not receive much support from the franchise during his time there. He also said that he felt that KKR did not need him much. Litton's only appearance in the IPL to date was a forgetful one, when he made just 4 runs for KKR in a match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Speaking on Bangladesh Cricket's 'Char Chokka' podcast, Litton criticised KKR's communication towards him in terms of his playing time.

"I felt KKR didn't really need me that much. The team also didn't support me the way I expected," Litton said.

"Usually, a player is informed before a match that they will be playing the next day, or something along those lines. I had been sitting out for two matches, and there was no such discussion with me at all.

"Suddenly, at 11 PM, I got a message saying, 'You will play'," Litton revealed.

Litton further said that he mustered all the energy he had, but things didn't go his way the following day. Opening the batting, Litton managed just 4 runs, with one boundary.

"I tried with whatever energy I had. In cricket, sometimes things go your way, and sometimes they don't. That day just wasn't mine," he said.

Litton left the KKR camp and headed back to Bangladesh after that match due to a family emergency. He was released by KKR ahead of IPL 2024, and hasn't been picked in an auction since.

KKR have had a few Bangladesh players during their IPL history, most notably star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who won two titles with the franchise. Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was expected to play for the team in IPL 2026, but was released after a BCCI instruction, following diplomatic tension between India and Bangladesh.

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