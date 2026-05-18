There has been a lot of chatter around MS Dhoni's IPL future ahead of Chennai Super Kings' crucial IPL 2026 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. This will be CSK's final home match for the season and pictures of Dhoni practicing in the nets ahead of the game has left a lot of fans excited. The former India skipper has not played a single game for the franchise this year after suffering a calf strain. Amid the fanfare, former India spinner R Ashwin's cryptic social media post has gone viral among the supporters. "Not happening today! In 2027? May be Don't think any batting changes will happen. Akeal Hosein in ? #CSKVSRH," he posted on X (formerly Twitter). While Ashwin specificially did not suggest that the first part of the post was about Dhoni, fans were convinced that it concerned the CSK legend and meant that he will not retire this season.

Not happening today! In 2027? May be



Don't think any batting changes will happen.



Akeal Hosein in ? #CSKVSRH — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh made a passionate appeal to MS Dhoni ahead of Chennai Super Kings' final home match of the IPL 2026 season, and has urged him to play, saying that he'll be fulfilling his promise to the fans by playing his career's final game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Has thala already played his last game..? — OMNISTREAM (@gullycriket) May 18, 2026

Harbhajan also noted that if the former CSK skipper doesn't play on Monday could also mean that he'd come back for the 2027 season to keep up his promise.

If this news is really true then I am happy because we will get to see Ms Dhoni again.pic.twitter.com/WChu8EOWOz — 𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗻(@rohanXmsd) May 18, 2026

Dhoni has not played a single game this season due to a calf injury, but with CSK set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Monday, speculation around a possible farewell appearance has intensified once again.

Speaking before the game, Harbhajan reflected on Dhoni's long-standing connection with Chennai and admitted the occasion feels significant given the uncertainty surrounding the former India captain's future.

“Look, he had said earlier that he would like to play his final match against Chennai, at Chennai's ground. And now that time has come — this is the last match in Chennai. It's possible that we may see Thala playing on Monday for the last time, and maybe this Chennai crowd will also be watching him play for the final time. And if he doesn't play, then it means he'll come back again next year. Then he'll say, ‘Next year, you'll see me playing my last match.' You never know with him, but hopefully he will play,” Harbhajan said on JioHotstar.

(With IANS inputs)

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