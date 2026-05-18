Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh made a passionate appeal to MS Dhoni ahead of Chennai Super Kings' final home match of the IPL 2026 season, and has urged him to play, saying that he'll be fulfilling his promise to the fans by playing his career's final game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Harbhajan also noted that if the former CSK skipper doesn't play on Monday could also mean that he'd come back for the 2027 season to keep up his promise.

Dhoni has not played a single game this season due to a calf injury, but with CSK set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Monday, speculation around a possible farewell appearance has intensified once again.

Speaking before the game, Harbhajan reflected on Dhoni's long-standing connection with Chennai and admitted the occasion feels significant given the uncertainty surrounding the former India captain's future.

“Look, he had said earlier that he would like to play his final match against Chennai, at Chennai's ground. And now that time has come — this is the last match in Chennai. It's possible that we may see Thala playing on Monday for the last time, and maybe this Chennai crowd will also be watching him play for the final time. And if he doesn't play, then it means he'll come back again next year. Then he'll say, ‘Next year, you'll see me playing my last match.' You never know with him, but hopefully he will play,” Harbhajan said on JioHotstar.

Harbhajan then delivered a humorous yet heartfelt message directly aimed at his former teammate, urging him to take the field one more time for the fans.

“Brother, just play tomorrow, Dhoni, please play. Otherwise I'll come to your Chennai, and if needed, I'll drag you onto the ground myself and ask you to play,” he said.

The comments have added further emotion to an already highly anticipated evening at Chepauk, where supporters are expected to turn up in huge numbers, hoping to catch a glimpse of “Thala” in CSK colours again.

Dhoni himself had spoken about the possibility of ending his T20 career in Chennai during the franchise's IPL title celebrations back in 2021. At the time, he suggested he wanted his final appearance in the format to be at Chepauk, although he remained uncertain when that moment would arrive.

"I have always planned my cricket. The last game I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, we don't really know," Dhoni had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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