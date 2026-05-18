The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs race is showing no end to its drama, with seven teams competing for the three remaining slots as the tournament enters the final week of the league stage. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to qualify after beating the Punjab Kings on Sunday, but Delhi Capitals' victory over the Rajasthan Royals added another layer of complexity to the top-four battle. Now, a total of seven teams are vying for the remaining three slots in the playoffs. (IPL 2026 Points Table)

While the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have sealed their spot in the next round, only two teams have been eliminated so far: the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants. We take a look at the qualification scenarios for the remaining seven teams:

Gujarat Titans: The Shubman Gill-led side needs just one win from their remaining two matches to officially seal qualification and firmly challenge RCB for the top spot. Even if they lose both, they are highly likely to go through on points or net run rate (NRR) unless an impractical statistical shift occurs with the trailing teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH control their own destiny. Two wins could potentially push them to 18 points, safely placing them in the top four and potentially allowing them to fight for a top-two spot. One win takes them to 16 points, which should comfortably clear the logjam below them due to their healthy, positive NRR.

Punjab Kings: The costly defeat to RCB means PBKS can only reach a maximum of 15 points by winning their final fixture against LSG. Because they cannot reach the 16-point safety threshold, a win is non-negotiable. Even then, they must hope that the likes of CSK, RR, and KKR fail to clear the 14-point mark cleanly with a better NRR. SRH are likely to end the campaign above PBKS, while DC can only muster a maximum of 14 points, which would be irrelevant if Punjab get to 15.

Rajasthan Royals: With four defeats in their last five matches, Rajasthan's campaign is on the brink of a complete collapse. At present, their playoff destiny remains in their own hands. If RR win both of their remaining games, they will finish on 16 points, putting them ahead of PBKS, KKR, and DC. If they only win one, the situation will force them into an ugly NRR battle with CSK and DC, provided that either KKR or PBKS fail to reach 15 points.

Chennai Super Kings: After their recent setback against LSG, CSK find themselves in must-win territory. They must ideally win both remaining matches to reach 16 points. Winning just one match (14 points) leaves them completely dependent on RR, KKR, and PBKS not crossing the 14-point mark, as well as keeping their NRR above the competition.

Delhi Capitals: By defeating Rajasthan, Delhi kept their campaign alive, but they only have one game left, capping their maximum possible tally at 14 points. To qualify, they must win their final match-and do so by a big margin-whilst heavily relying on CSK, PBKS, and RR to lose all of their remaining fixtures, and KKR not to win more than one. Furthermore, because of their severely compromised NRR (-0.871), they desperately need massive margins of victory or a total points collapse from the rest of the field.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans