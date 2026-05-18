Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that having MS Dhoni feature in the match could be a "gamble", adding that the wicketkeeper-batter would not like to take such a risk at this stage, having missed the entire season due to calf strain. Dhoni, who was ruled out for two weeks due to a calf strain before the season, has not shown up the entire season and has not featured in any competitive cricket for a year as an IPL-exclusive player. With CSK having two matches against SRH and later GT as crucial to their playoff chances, it would be interesting to see if Dhoni comes into the playing XI or does not disturb the combination at all.

Speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Live', Gavaskar said that for such an important clash, CSK will need players who have been match fit and played consistently as of late and with Dhoni as a "team man", he would not take the risk of disturbing a combination which has produced some solid success for CSK this season.

"The match against SRH is a crucial one for CSK. It's their last home game at Chepauk, so naturally, fans want to see MS Dhoni play. But he has not featured at all this season. In fact, he has not played competitive cricket for over a year. So, I doubt he would want to take such a risk at this stage. You need players who have been match-fit and playing regularly for the last six weeks. Dhoni is a complete team man. I do not think he would want to disrupt the current combination," he said.

"I would be very surprised if he plays against SRH. This is a must-win game for CSK. A victory keeps them alive in the playoff race. They have to win this match at all costs, and bringing in a player who has not played in over a year could be a gamble," he signed off.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Dhoni trained on Sunday for 30-40 minutes, facing throwdowns and spinners.

In 278 IPL matches, Dhoni has made 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84*. He is the seventh-highest run getter in the tournament history. In last season's wooden spoon finish, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of over 135, with a best score of 30*.

Dhoni was retained by the Super Kings as an "uncapped player" for Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2025, and this retention was extended for IPL 2026, keeping his salary unchanged at Rs 4 crore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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