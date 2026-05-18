MS Dhoni was not fit enough to play for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Monday. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said that Dhoni was not fit enough and as a result, the former India skipper was not able to feature in CSK's final home game of the season. Dhoni has not played a single game for the franchise this season after suffering a calf strain. He reportedly picked up a fresh injury ahead of this match. "We are looking to bat first. Looking a bit dry and we want to put up a good total. Even the last game against MI, it wasn't the best of wickets to bat on. Nothing complicated and we want to keep it simple. MS is still here but he is not fit enough to play this game," Ruturaj Gaikwad said at the toss.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK made one change from their previous match with Akeal Hosein coming in for Gurjapneet Singh.

"Yeah, it's the tragedy now for us to hopefully qualify. Yeah, we've had about a six-day break, so ready to go. Yeah, that's right. You know, it's T20 cricket, IPL, you've got to kind of buy into a certain style, even if it doesn't work every night and I think our guys have done that really well. But that's your strength. You've got to back your ability. The mood's been great. We know the way we play is probably not going to work every single game, but it's going to be exciting. So, we think it's our best style, so we'll just keep leaning into that aggressiveness. We would have probably had a bowl, but who knows, so not too upset. (Team for today) Same as the last game," SRH captain Pat Cummins said.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sanju Samson (wk), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson.

(With PTI inputs)

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