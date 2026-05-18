Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya trained at full intensity during his side's practice session in Kolkata on Monday, indicating his return for their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Pandya, who had missed MI's last three matches due to a back spasm, was among the first players to get off the team bus and looked relaxed as he went through an extended bowling and batting session at the nets. The all-rounder bowled at full tilt and batted fluently, drawing considerable attention during Mumbai Indians' training ahead of the KKR clash.

Pandya last played in MI's away match against Chennai Super Kings on May 2 before being sidelined with the injury.

He did not travel to Dharamsala for MI's six-wicket win over Punjab Kings, where Jasprit Bumrah became the franchise's third captain this season after Suryakumar Yadav also missed the game following the birth of his child.

Suryakumar was also seen during MI's training.

Pandya first missed MI's home game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 4 before sitting out the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur despite travelling with the squad.

His absence had also fuelled speculation about his future with the franchise after he was seen interacting with Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan, while some reports linked him with a possible move to Delhi Capitals.

Pandya has endured a lean IPL season so far, scoring 146 runs at a strike rate of around 136 while taking only four wickets at an economy rate close to 12.

Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous campaign so far, with the five-time champions managing only four wins from 12 matches to crash out of playoff contention alongside Lucknow Super Giants.

MI are currently placed among the bottom two with eight points from 12 matches, with two league games remaining.

In the KKR camp, India star spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who played with a hairline fracture in his leg in their last match against Gujarat Titans, skipped practice along with Matheesha Pathirana

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