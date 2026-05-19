Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan did the 'whistle podu' celebration and even playfully taunted the Chennai crowd after guiding his side to the IPL 2026 Playoffs. Kishan slammed 70 off 47 balls as SRH defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets to book their spot in the Top 4. Batting first, Pat Cummins took three wickets while Sakib Hussain took two as CSK scored 180/7 in 20 overs. Dewald Brevis was the top-scorer with 44. In reply, Kishan dominated the CSK bowlers and Heinrich Klaasen contributed with a gritty 47 as SRH cruised to victory. Following the win, Kishan first did CSK's 'whistle podu' celebration before playfully gesturing towards the crowd as he celebrated with his teammates.

Good team win that's it well played Ishan Kishanpic.twitter.com/sfEtoeorOk — jaguar (@rrd4859) May 18, 2026

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad praised his team's fighting effort despite suffering a five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

The loss daunted five-time champion CSK's playoff hopes, while Sunrisers Hyderabad booked their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs after successfully chasing down 181 with six balls to spare.

Speaking after the match, Gaikwad said CSK remained in the contest for most of the chase and credited his players for showing character despite missing several key players during the season.

“Good game of cricket. We were in the game until the second-last over. Good T20 pitch. Didn't change over the course of the game. Just missed out on a few. Just cashing in on the opportunity could have been done,” Gaikwad said after the match.

Gaikwad also praised wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for his performances during the tournament and highlighted the support received from Chennai fans throughout the season.

“Sanju has been playing really well for us. Missed out on a few key players. Obviously, it depends on a lot of factors. Everyone gave their heart out today, and I'm proud of the boys,” he said. “The crowd and the fans we have, they support us through thick and thin. Compared to last year, we were very much better this year,” Gaikwad added.

(With PTI inputs)

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