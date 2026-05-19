Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan said the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch was difficult for batting, especially against spinners and slower balls, and felt the target was challenging to chase following a hard-fought victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in Chennai on Monday night. Kishan reflected on his partnership with Heinrich Klaasen. He said there was little discussion between them; both focused on playing naturally while judging when to attack. Kishan also revealed his emotional motivation behind the innings, stating his cousin, who recently lost his sister, was watching from the stands with family for the first time.

He wanted to finish the game for them and felt emotionally driven and "blessed from upstairs." He expressed confidence that the team would qualify and hoped the performance would bring happiness to his family.

SRH produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat CSK in a high-scoring "Southern Derby" clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, chasing down 181 with six balls to spare.

"I think, when I was wicketkeeping, I just felt like this wicket is not easy. I still felt chasing this total was going to be a bit too much because the wicket was not at all easy, especially when spinners were bowling, and those slow balls were working out very well. Still, at the same time, as a number three batter, I just felt my job was to just try and finish the game because batters coming in, especially at the back end, it's difficult for them to take singles and at the same time score boundaries. So I had to just play it till the last over," Kishan said after the match.

"It's always tricky to assess how hard you need to go on. There was no conversation to be had. We were both just playing our shots, but at the same time, I would just say one thing. Sometimes I feel it's also about motivation, and for me, my motivation was today, my cousin is just standing there. He lost his sister. It was a tough time in our family, and they are watching the match for the first time here. So I just wanted to finish the game for them, and I'm glad they were here to witness this innings, and I was able to finish this game. I was just feeling blessed from upstairs. I had that sense of power, like, yes, I can do it if I'm there for the team. We will qualify, especially. He'll be happy about it," he added.

The victory also confirmed SRH's qualification for the playoffs alongside Gujarat Titans, as Hyderabad successfully restricted CSK to 180/7 and then executed a composed chase under pressure.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins said the win was very satisfying because the pitch was difficult for batting and the team had to adapt from their usual aggressive style. He praised Klaasen and Kishan for showing courage and composure during the chase.

Cummins also reflected on the playoffs and said the team is focused on improving its chances of finishing in the top two, with one more league game remaining.

He added that qualifying is important, but the "real stuff" begins in the playoffs after all the hard work put in by the squad. He also credited Ishan Kishan for helping with captaincy responsibilities during part of the match and said the team atmosphere feels positive and confident heading into the next stage.

"Really satisfying. It was a bit different to how we'd normally play. It was a pretty tough wicket to bat on there. I thought the way the guys, Klaseen and Ishan, chased down, it was really gutsy, so very happy," he said.

"Yeah, that's it. You're trying to give yourself a better chance than what we have. So... Got one more game, hopefully gives us a chance for the top two, but either way, we're into the qualifying, and the real stuff starts now, so a lot of hard work. Ishan as well, captain for half of it, so he deserves a lot more credit for himself. Yeah, good feeling of this squad," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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