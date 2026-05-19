A heated moment broke out between Sanju Samson and Heinrich Klaasen during Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Playing their final game of the season at Chepauk, CSK endured a disappointing night, going down by five wickets. Batting first, CSK posted 180/7 in 20 overs, with Dewald Brevis contributing 44 off 27 balls. In reply, SRH chased down the target with an over to spare, riding on impressive knocks from Ishan Kishan (70) and Heinrich Klaasen (47).

Amid the high-scoring chase, tensions flared in the 15th over, bowled by Noor Ahmad, when Samson showcased sharp reflexes to stump Klaasen and it reminded fans of great MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping skills. The SRH batter, who had been in good touch with six boundaries and two sixes, appeared frustrated after his dismissal.

As Klaasen made his way back to the dugout, he was seen exchanging words with Samson. The situation quickly escalated as Samson responded, leading to a brief heated exchange between the two players.

The on-field tension was eventually defused as Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, and the umpire stepped in to calm both players.

Talking about the match, SRH qualified for the Indian Premier League playoffs after Ishan Kishan anchored them to a five-wicket win over CSK on Monday. Hyderabad's win also ensured Gujarat Titans a place in the four-team playoffs. Defending champions and league leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru were already through, meaning only one place remained to be filled in the knockouts.

Five-time champions Chennai are still in contention but need to beat Gujarat in their last league match on Thursday and hope for other results to go in their favour.

"Really satisfying. It was a bit different to how we'd normally play. It was a pretty tough wicket there to bat. I thought the way the guys, Klassy and Ishan, chased down, it was really gutsy, so very happy. (Where do you think the game was won?) No, I think that partnership, it was really tough. We thought you needed 1-2 good partnerships. It gets a little bit easy once you get in there," said SRH skipper Pat Cummins after the win.

(With PTI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash