Virat Kohli was the face, heartbeat and unquestioned leader of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for years. Even without the captain's armband for the last few years, his influence inside the franchise is stronger than ever. That was the clearest takeaway from Mo Bobat's candid interaction with NDTV at the 3rd edition of the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, powered by Leaders, where the RCB Director of Cricket opened up on Kohli's evolving role - from captain to mentor, culture-setter and emotional driver of the dressing room.

Speaking about Kohli's intensity and influence, Bobat admitted RCB's leadership group considers itself fortunate to have someone like him around.

"Virat is the sort of person that he doesn't struggle for motivation or intensity," Bobat said. "Everyone sees it. It's one of the things I love about him most is that you've got someone in your senior player group that immediately transmits high intensity, high standards."

Those standards, according to Bobat, have become central to RCB's identity over the last two seasons. After finally ending their long wait for a maiden IPL title last year, the franchise has once again stormed into the playoffs, driven by continuity, stability and a fiercely competitive culture. And Virat Kohli has been central to that engine, with 542 runs this season, 4th in the Orange Cap race, a game to go.

Bobat revealed that one of the biggest signs of Kohli's evolution has been his acceptance of a larger picture beyond personal milestones or positions.

"Going back over a year now when we talked about things like captaincy and leadership, we know how much he has to offer," Bobat explained. "He's always there on hand to lead. But he also understood and appreciated that the right thing for the franchise was us having somebody else that can take this team forward beyond myself, Andy and even Virat himself."

That defines where Kohli currently stands in his career. The aggressive superstar who once carried the burden of expectations almost single-handedly now appears more balanced and secure in his role within the team structure.

Bobat repeatedly used the word "mature" while describing Kohli's current mindset.

"One thing I've certainly observed and seen is he's got a really good and mature perspective on cricket and life right now," Bobat said. "He's been there and done it all."

The RCB official also suggested Kohli's priorities have shifted toward team success rather than individual achievements.

"I think that balanced perspective means that he's not striving for any personal things here other than his own standards," Bobat added. "He wants to see the team and the franchise do well and he wants to contribute."

That influence is particularly visible among younger players in the squad. According to Bobat, emerging cricketers constantly look to learn from Kohli during practice sessions and team interactions.

"He does try and mentor a lot of the lesser experienced players," Bobat said. "A lot of the players tap into him at practice. We try and give people opportunities to share a net with him, which is always good fun."

Interestingly, the Englishman revealed that even established international cricketers are drawn toward Kohli's aura and intensity.

"Even senior international players that come out here and play, they get excited batting with him or practicing with him or engaging with him," he said.

While RCB's success has often been associated with analytics and data-driven planning, Bobat made it clear that personalities like Kohli still shape the emotional edge of the team.

"One thing you can't criticise Virat for is that he keeps finding ways to improve," Bobat said. "The Virat that I've been fortunate to have in my team... is somebody that's really willing to push the game forward and play an aggressive brand of cricket."

In many ways, Kohli's role at RCB has transformed, but has given the franchise a new dimension, new window and a new-found stability, a view that helps the collective plan to add more trophies to their cabinet. Virat Kohli remains at the heart of Play Bold philosophy and a culture to inspire.

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