Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were included in the Indian cricket team squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan but chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that their availability will depend on both cricketers clearing the fitness tests. Shubman Gill will lead the side in the ODI series while Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy. Virat Kohli was also included for the white-ball series while KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan were the wicket-keeping options. There were some new faces in the squad as well as Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey were included in the 15-member squad.

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the series.

KL Rahul replaced Pant as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team that is being led by Shubman Gill. Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rested from the Test match.

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI senior men's selection committee met here to finalise India's squads for the home assignment against Afghanistan. The assignments include a one-off Test in Mullanpur starting June 6, followed by three ODIs scheduled from June 14 across Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai.

Spin bowler Manav Suthar and pacer Gurnoor Brar have earned maiden call-ups to the Test squad. Both are teammates at IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, while Prince Yadav is the new face in the ODI line-up, with Ishan Kishan being the second wicket-keeper.

India Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc) Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel

India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

(With PTI inputs)

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