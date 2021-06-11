Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is known for his quick-witted posts and replies on social media. On Friday, he once again entertained his followers by posting an epic reply on a tweet shared by India's spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin. On Friday, Ashwin had posted a snap with his India teammate Cheteshwar Pujara from the Southampton ground and captioned it, "Prizes for guessing what @cheteshwar1 is telling me here!". Responding to the post, Jaffer wrote, "2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi, sabka badla lega re tera White Walker (2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi, the White Walker will avenge all these losses)", and added, "unbowed, unbent, unbroken."

Jaffer backed Pujara to do well in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and end India's trophy drought in the International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi sabka badla lega re tera White Walker. unbowed, unbent, unbroken #WTCFinal https://t.co/ufFvoJPYyU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 11, 2021

Barring the Asia Cup, Team India has not won any major ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy. In the last seven years, India have been knocked out of five major ICC events, including two finals (World T20 2014, Champions Trophy 2017) and three semi-finals (2015 World Cup, 2016 World T20, 2019 World Cup).

The WTC final is the perfect opportunity for Virat Kohli and his men to end their title drought by bringing the trophy home. The summit clash will be held at the Rose Bowl Stadium from June 18. June 23 has been added as a reserve day for the match.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Indian cricket team had its first group training and nets session after reaching England. And the video of the same was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI).

"We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high. #TeamIndia's preparations are in full swing for the #WTC21 Final," BCCI tweeted.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Pujara were among those seen batting at the nets in the clip.