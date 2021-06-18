Rain gods don't seem to be in a very giving mood as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted pictures of the pitch and the adjoining areas being under covers just an hour before the scheduled start of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. As per the weather forecast, rain is set to play a part on all five days of the Test, with the reserve day not being spared either. Things looked gloomy and the toss, which was scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm IST, was delayed as no play was possible in the first session of Day 1.

"Good morning from Southampton. We are just over an hour away from the scheduled start of play but It continues to drizzle here. The match officials are on the field now," the Indian cricket had board tweeted.

Fans didn't too kindly to the tweet and bombarded the comments section with memes.

What a waste @ICC & @BCCI Can't even plan such an important final in a better way. #EnglishWeather sucks for Cricket. All the mood of the final is gone to ashes. We could have played in #Australia or #SouthAfrica. Better watch #EURO2020 — Vivek Malhotrara (@vivek__malhotra) June 18, 2021

very intelligent whoever decided to play final here knowing how english summers are — A (@kyaaboltitu) June 18, 2021

Leaked picture of Kane Williamson Batting and Rishab Pant keeping on Day 5 of the WTC final pic.twitter.com/cdi5ZXUDPD — HIT YADUVANSHI (@HitKandoriya) June 18, 2021

khatam tata bye bye pic.twitter.com/aX2nN3vXkE — ALLU (@ind_Cyborg) June 18, 2021

Aisa mtt krr Bcci vale chacha pic.twitter.com/VuojE9aqMD — Alone shivu (@Shivani_SM110) June 18, 2021

Everytime, whenever there is an important match in England. Barish hi barish pic.twitter.com/ZccWbfYgHy — T M Y (@TanmaySonar_007) June 18, 2021

WTC organisers carrying virat kohli & kane Williamson for toss pic.twitter.com/OMwiHkyGO0 — Aman Singh Parmar (@AmanSin29347583) June 18, 2021

According to weather forecast website AccuWeather, there is a 65 per cent chance of rain on the first day, followed by 60 per cent on Day 2. Day 3 sees a drop in the prediction with a 56 per cent chance of rain, with 65 per cent on Day 4 and 63 per cent on Day 5.

The weather forecast of reserve day, June 23 (25 per cent), has a slightly less probability for rain.

Team India, who arrived in London earlier this month, will go into the summit clash with just a few practice sessions and an intra-squad match under their belt while New Zealand are fresh of a Test series win over hosts England.