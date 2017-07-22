 
ICC Women's World Cup 19 Jun 17 to 23 Jul 17
Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Injury Worries For Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of Final Against England?

Updated: 22 July 2017 21:12 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur is said to have hurt her shoulder during a practice session on Saturday, a day before the all-important Women's World Cup final against hosts England.

Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls against Australia in semi-final. © Twitter

Harmanpreet Kaur's hard-hitting show against Australia in the semi-final helped India enter their second final of the ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday. Riding on Harmanpreet's stunning unbeaten 171 off 115 balls, India trounced six-time champions Australia to set up a final date with hosts England at Lord's on Sunday. However, with the final just some hours away, the Indian women's cricket team may be in for some bad news as star performer Harmanpreet reportedly hurt her shoulder during a practice session on Saturday.

As per tweets by ESPN Cricinfo's cricket correspondent Melinda Farrell, the Indian all-rounder, who smacked seven sixes and 20 boundaries in her blistering match-winning knock against Australia, injured her right shoulder while batting in the nets. "Injury worry for India. Harmanpreet Kaur hurt her right shoulder batting in the nets. Said she was fine but looked v uncomfortable. #WWC17," Farrell tweeted.

The cricket correspondent also tweeted a picture of Harmanpreet icing her shoulder.

The journalist again tweeted sometime later that captain Mithali Raj believes Harmanpreet will be fit to play on Sunday and the icing was just precautionary to deal with niggles.

This will be India's second World Cup final, having reached the summit clash in 2005 where they lost to Australia at Centurion.

Since the inception of the Women's World Cup in 1973, India and England have met on 10 occasions. The England team leads the head-to-head record 6-4.
Overall, the two countries have played 62 ODIs against each other. India have won 26, while England have emerged victorious 34 times and two matches resulted in no result.

Topics : India Women Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Mithali Raj ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Harmanpreet scored an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls in semi-finals
  • India trounced six-time champions Australia in semi-finals
  • India to face England in the final on July 23
