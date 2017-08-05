Virender Sehwag Meets India Women Cricket Team, Shares Picture On Twitter

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, a day after revealing his 'hidden batting partner', shared a picture on social media with India's women cricket stars who made the nation proud by reaching the finals of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 last month. The Mithali Raj-led Indian team had a stupendous run in the 8-team tournament and had come very close to win the tournament for the first time as they lost to England by a mere nine runs. Sehwag, who has his own way of celebrating landmarks and significant days, took to Twitter and shared an image of his meet with Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Raut and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Viru captioned it: "What a joy and pleasure to meet these wonderful girls who make us so proud."

Star India cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, who smashed a career-best 171 off 115 balls in the semi-final against Australia, thanked her idol for hosting them. She wrote," Thank You @virendersehwag Paaji for hosting us, It was our pleasure to Entertain the Entertainer."

After stellar World Cup show, wishes and the rewards have been pouring in for the World Cup finalists. Telangana Badminton Association vice president, V Chamundeswaranath awarded a BMW car to India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj for becoming the highest run-getter in the women's ODIs. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu announced a cash reward of Rs 1.30 crore for 10 members of the Indian women's cricket, who are employed with the Indian Railways.

The Indian cricket board(BCCI) too announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh each and Rs 25 lakh each for the support staff of the Mithali Raj-led side.

Harmanpreet was offered the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for her superb show in the tournament by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Following the footsteps, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also declared the cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs for them.