After Stellar World Cup Show, Swanky New BMW For Mithali Raj

Telangana Badminton Association vice president, V Chamundeswarinath, on Tuesday, awarded a BMW car to India women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj for becoming the highest run-getter in the women's ODIs. Mithali, while becoming the highest run-getter in women's ODI, also became the first women cricketer to reach the 6000-ODI run mark. The car was presented at the Pullela Gopichand badminton academy at Hyderabad. "We presented a BMW car as promised (to her) for becoming the highest run-getter (in women's cricket)," Chamundeswarinath told PTI. Mithali Raj and team for the second time reached the ICC Women's World Cup final in 2017.

Mithali on July 12 become the first player to cross 6,000 runs while playing against Australia in Bristol. The right-handed batter also became the first cricketer to score seven consecutive half-centuries in ODIs.

This is the not the first time Chamundeswarinath, popularly known as Chamundi, has gifted a car to Mithali.

The city-based sports administrator had also presented her a car in 2007, in recognition of the women's cricket team reaching the finals of the World Cup in 2005. Mithali Raj lauded Chamundeswarinath for encouraging sportspersons.

The Indian women's cricket team was the runner-up in the recent world cup after losing to England by nine runs. However, the team's magnificent performance to reach the finals won praises from all quarters.

Chamundeswarinath had earlier gifted high-end cars to several sportspersons, including star shuttler PV Sindhu (Rio Olympics silver medallist), Dipa Karmakar (women gymnast who finished fourth in the Rio Olympics) and badminton chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, for their stellar performances at the Rio Olympics. Gopichand also appreciated Mithali Raj for her performance.

"It's really wonderful what the team has done. You (Mithali Raj) made a real motivation for all," he said.

