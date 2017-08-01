Watch It, Mind It: Jwala Gutta Hits Back After Twitter Jab At Mother

Star Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta, known to give back as good as she gets, was at it again as she shut a Twitter troll who termed her 'anti-Modi'. A Twitter user with a handle named @Siddhuheart tweeted to Jwala's sister Insi,"Is it because your mother is from China that y u oppose Modi everytime?". Jwala, whose mother Yelen is Chinese, was clearly upset with the tweet and shot back "Think twice before you talk."

Think twice before u talk?? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

"When you bring my parents in the conversation.. u wish u didn't see that side of me!!! Mind it," she further added.

Do not dare say another word...she has her right to have an opinion...we r very much Indian or more than u!! N yes I am offended!!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

When u bring my parents in the conversation..u wish u didn't see this side of me!!! Mind it ?? — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

Jwala further elaborated the reason for her not answering the question posed to her.

"Firstly, I've lost all respect for u!! So I don't think u will get any answer from me!! Second if u had any question.. ask straight!! Everyone has a right their opinion... as u do!! Doesn't mean anyone is anti anyone.. go google the meaning of democracy!"

Firstly I've lost all respect for u!! So I don't think u will get any answer from me!! Secondly if u had any question..ask straight!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

This wasn't the first time the 33-year-old has taken on a troll. Jwala is among the few Indian athletes who speaks her mind and doesn't shy away from taking a position on issues that make headlines.

Earlier in the year, Gutta was very vocal in her support for Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, who was targeted by trolls on social media for her call for peace between India and Pakistan. Jwala, one of India's most experienced and successful doubles players, expressed her anguish at the way Gurmehar has been hounded on social media for her stance. She also lamented the fact that quite a few sportsperson had lashed out at the student 'without knowing the context of the message'.