ICC Women's World Cup 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka By 16 Runs

India vs Sri Lanka: India registered their fourth win on a trot by beating Sri Lanka

Brilliant all-round performance from India beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday. Indian bowlers did a fine job as they did not let the Sri Lankans free their arms. For Sri Lanka, Dilani Manodara (61) scored the highest. For India, Poonam yadav was the pick of the bowlers as she finished for 2 for 23 in her 10 overs. With this victory over Sri Lanka, India have registered their fourth win on the trot. Deepti Sharma was adjudged the player of the match.

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Highlights Between India vs Sri Lanka straight from Derby.

22:07 IST: And its over, India beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs in Derby.

22:03 IST: Sri Lanka need 21 from 4 balls to win.

22:00 IST: Last over to go, Sri Lanka need 23 runs in 6 balls.

21:57 IST: Four! Full delivery from Harmanpreet, Weerakoddy drives.

21:56 IST: Sri Lanka need 32 runs from 12 balls.

21:55 IST: Four! Prasadani Weerakkody slams Deepti for a boundary.

21:54 IST: OUT! Deepti Sharma gets the important wicket of Manodara.

21:51 IST: Sri Lanka need 42 more runs from 18 balls. Dilani Manodara and Prasadani Weerakkody out in the middle.

21:42 IST: 45 overs done, Sri Lanka 179 for six. Need 54 runs in 30 balls.

21:41 IST: Four! Dilani Manodara scores her 2nd ODI fifty.

21:38 IST: Out! Ekta Bisht dismisses Sripali Weerakkody for 12. Sri Lanka 171 for six in 44.1 overs.

21:33 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Sripali Weerakkody off Mansi Joshi.

21:24 IST: Four! Manodara scoops Mansi Joshi for a boundary as Jhulan Goswami fails to make her ground.

21:20 IST: Run-out!! Ama Kanchana falls short of her crease in an attempt to take a quick run. Sri Lanka lose their fifth.

21:17 IST: Four!! Outside edge for Ama Kanchana off Karmanpreet Kaur.

21:16 IST: Sri Lanka need 95 more from 60 balls to win.

21:15 IST: Four! Manodara reverse sweeps Ekta Bisht for a boundary past the short third man.

21:11 IST: OUT! Jhulan Goswami strikes for India, Shashikala Siriwardena goes back to pavilion for 37.

21:07 IST: Four! Making space for herself, Goswami gets her yorker wrong, Manodara puts the ball away for a boundary.

21:05 IST: Four! Siriwardene gets second boundary of the over.

21:04 IST: Four! Siriwardene upping the ante, clobbers Bisht for a boundary.

20:57 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Siriwardene off Goswami.

20:54 IST: 35 overs gone, Sri Lanka 98 for three, need 135 runs in 90 balls.

20:48 IST: Four! Shashikala Siriwardene hits Deepti Sharma for a boundary on the leg side.

20:47 IST: Four! Dilani Manodara hits Deepti Sharma for a boundary.

20:39 IST: After the 30th over, Sri Lanka are 82 for three, need 151 more from 120 balls.

20:34 IST: Indian bowlers are doing a good job in keeping the batters in check.

20:26 IST: 25 overs gone, Sri Lanka 73 for three, need 160 more runs to win.

20:21 IST: Stumped! Poonam Yadav sends Nipuni hansika packing.

20:15 IST: Four! Hansika sweeps Poonam for a boundary as Ekta Bisht fails to collect the ball.

20:11 IST: 20 overs gone, Sri Lanka 61 for two.

20:05 IST: Cleaned up! Poonam Yadav sends Chamari Athapaththu back to the pavilion for 25 runs.

19:55 IST: Four! Half-volley from Poonam Yadav, Athapaththu clobbers the ball for a boundary at mid-wicket.

19:54 IST: 15 overs gone, Sri Lanka 48 for one.

19:52 IST: Four! Harmanpreet Kaur strays on the pads, Athapaththu sweeps it firmly for a boundary.

19:49 IST: Four! Athapaththu gets an thick outside edg eoff Deepti and the ball rolls away for a boundary.

19:43 IST: Four! Athapaththu welcomes Ekta Bisht with a boundary.

19:40 IST: Two back-to-back maiden overs for India.

19:36 IST: 10 overs gone, Sri Lanka 29 for one.

19:29 IST: Maiden first over for Deepti Sharma.

19:22 IST: Four! Full from Joshi and Hansika drives the ball for a boundary.

19:21 IST: Four! Hansika hits Mansi Joshi for a boundary on the off-side.

19:18 IST: Five overs done, Sri Lanka 17 for one.

19:16 IST: OUT! Jhulan Goswami strikes for India as Hasini Perera departs for 10 (15). Sri Lnka 17 for one in 4.3 overs.

19:12 IST: Four! Hasini Perera lofts Mansi over extra cover for a boundary.

19:09 IST: After three overs, Sri Lanka 10 for zero.

19:02 IST: First one done, Sri Lanka five for no loss.

19:00 IST: Four! A bit of width from Goswami and Perera gets her first boundary.

18:57 IST: Nipuni Hansika and Hasini Perera opening the batting for Sri Lanka.

​18:56 IST: Jhulan Goswami to start the proceedings for India.

18:55 IST: Players are making their way out to the middle.

18:53 IST: Hello and welcome back to the second innings of the match between India and Sri Lanka.

18:29 IST: Stay tuned for the second innings.

18:28 IST: And the first innings comes to an end. India finish 232 for 8 in 50 overs.

18:26 IST: OUT! Mansi Joshi falls short of the crease as the bowler collects the ball and hits the wickets directly.

18:24 IST: Four! Sushma Verma slams Gunaratne for a boundary on the leg-side.

18:20 IST: Wicket! Two in two for Sri Lankans, Krishnamurthy departs for 29 (33).

18:19 IST: WICKET! Harmanpreet Kaur takes the long walk back as Weerakkody strikes for Sri Lanka.

18:16 IST: Safe! Krishnamurthy survives a scare as the fielder drops a simple catch on the boundary line.

18:14 IST: Safe! Harmanpreet dropped on 19.

18:13 IST: Four! Full-toss delivery from Chandima Gunaratne, Harmanpreet slams the ball for a boundary.

18:11 IST: Four! Veda Krishnamurthy upping the ante, two boundaries in an over.

18:09 IST: Four! Veda shuffles and puts the ball away for a boundary on the on-side.

18:06 IST: 46th over done, India are 199 for five.

18:04 IST: Four! Krishnamurthy plays the ball late for a boundary at third-man.

18:02 IST: Four! Kaur gets India a much-needed boundary.

17:58 IST: Indian batters are currently dealing in singles and doubles.

17:45 IST: 40 overs gone, India 170 for five. Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy out in the middle for India.

17:42 IST: LBW! Ranaweera strikes again as Mithali Raj takes the long walk back for 53 (78).

17:41 IST: OUT! Jhulan Goswami departs for 9 (9). India 169 for four in 39.1 overs.

17:38 IST: Four! Poor fielding form the Sri Lankans, Goswami survives as the ball rolls away for a boundary.

17:36 IST: Sri Lankan bowlers are doing a good job with the ball and keeping the Indian batters in check.

17:27 IST: OUT! Ama Kanchana breaks the 100-run partnership, dismisses Deepti for 78 (110).

17:25 IST: Four! Short from Kanchana, Deepti Sharma clobbers the ball for a boundary.

17:24 IST: FIFTY! Mithali Raj scores her 48th ODI half-century in 71 balls.

17:20 IST: Four!! Full toss from Ranaweera, Deepti Sharma smack the ball on the leg side for a boundary.

17:17 IST: 35 overs gone, India are 141 for two.

17:14 IST: 100-run partnership comes up from 141 balls for Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma in 34.1 overs.

17:08 IST: Four! Deepti shimmies down the track and hits Inoka Ranaweera for a boundary straight down the ground.

17:06 IST: Four! Wide delivery from Ama Kanchana, Mithali cuts the ball for a boundary.

16:56 IST: Four! Coming down the track, Deepti hits the ball over mid-on fielder.

16:54 IST: 30 overs done, India are 112 for two. Deepti Sharma and Mithali Raj out in the middle.

16:53 IST: FIFTY! Deepti Sharma scores her 6th ODI fifty in 89 balls.

16:45 IST: 100 comes up for India in 27.2 overs.

16:41 IST: Four! Deepti comes down the track and hammers Oshadi Ranasinghe for a boundary straight down the ground.

16:35 IST: After the end of 25 overs, India 88 for two. Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma bring up 50-run partnership from 86 balls.

16:28 IST: Four! Tossed up delivery, Deepti Sharma puts the ball over the fielder inside the ring for a boundary on the last ball of the over.

16:27 IST: Four! Mithali punches the ball to the mid-on, Oshadi Ranasinghe misses the ball and Mithali gets another boundary.

16:19 IST: Four! Mithali leans back and smashes Inoka Ranaweera for a boundary.

16:18 IST: Maiden from Shashikala Siriwardene. India 63 for two after 20 overs.

16:15 IST: Four! Short and Mithali punches the ball for her first boundary.

16:13 IST: Mithali Raj gets off the mark after 15 balls.

16:05 IST: Four!! Deepti comes down the track and lofts the ball over mid-on. Brilliant batting from the left-hander. India 56-2 in 17 overs.

15:59 IST: Four!! Deepti breaks the shackles with cross-batted smash to the square leg boundary. Much-needed boundary for India.

15:53 IST: Yet another maiden over from Sri Lanka. They are putting the screws on. India are 43-2 in 13 overs.

15:50 IST: Skipper Mithali Raj walks in. She will be key for India if they are to cross the 250-run mark.

15:45 IST: WICKET!! India lose 2nd wicket as Punam Raut departs for 16(29).

15:40 IST: Disciplined bowling from Sri Lanka and the runs have dries up for the time being.

15:33 IST: Dropped! Deepti goes for a drive and gets an edge but the ball goes between the keeper and the first slip. Narrow escape for the Indian batter. India 35-1 in 8 overs.

15:32 IST: Four!! Full toss and Deepti Sharma sweeps it to the square boundary. That was begging to be hit!

15:30 IST: Four!! A half volley and Raut drives it brilliantly through the covers for her second boundary. She looks in good touch!

15:24 IST: WICKET! Mandhana falls for 8(11). The Indian opener tried to flick it to the leg-side but spooned a catch to short mid-wicket. India 21-1 in 6 overs.

15:22 IST: Four!! Edge from Raut and the ball evades the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper, and runs away to the third-man boundary.

15:18 IST: Shout for LBW! But the ball is going down the leg.

15:16 IST: Four!! Raut joins in the action with a brilliant cover drive. India getting a move on here.

15:14 IST: Four!! Full length and Mandhana drives it beautifully through the covers for India's first boundary. India 8-0 in 3 overs.

15:13 IST: Short and wide, and Mandhana cuts it straight to the point fielder.

15:09 IST: Big appeal for caught behind but Raut survives as the umpire shakes his head. India 4-0 in 2 overs.

15:07 IST: First run for India as Mandhana gets a single.

15:06 IST: Sri Lanka start off with a maiden over.

15:00 IST: All ready for the first ball. Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut open the batting for India

14:45 IST: One change for India as Veda Krishnamurthy comes in for Mona Meshram.

14:40 IST: Here's how the two teams line-up.

14:39 IST: Three matches going on simultaneously. Here's how the toss panned out for them.

14:32 IST: India captain Mithali Raj wins toss, elects to bat.

14:30 IST: Toss time!

14:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Women's World Cup 2017 encounter between India and Sri Lanka.

India made a dream start to the tournament by stunning hosts England by 35 runs before trouncing the West Indies by seven wickets in their next encounter, while their 95-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the last match has only helped them grow in confidence. With six points from three games, India are at the top of the table.

After a couple of impressive outings by the batters in the first two ties, the previous match witnessed left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht (10-2-18-5) and company defending a meagre total of 169, skittling Pakistan out for 74 in 38.1 overs.

Another key bowler for India is Deepti Sharma, whose off-spin has been instrumental in controlling the middle overs.

She has been equally good with her fielding, producing one crucial direct hit against England. Poonam Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur are the other bankable bowlers.