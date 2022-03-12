South Africa on Friday defeated Pakistan by six runs in a thriller to register their second win of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Pacer Shabnim Ismail showcased some world-class death bowling skills as Pakistan lost two wickets in the final over. Needing 10 runs in the last over, Pakistan lost the wickets of Diana Baig and Ghulam Fatima. The wicket of Diana Baig, however, caught the attention of fans as Ismail completed a brilliant catch off her own bowling to dismiss the Pakistan player.

Baig went for a big hit after Ismail bowled a full-length ball. However, she mistimed her shot and ended up skiing it. Ismail then chased the ball before pulling off a blinder.

The video was shared by ICC on its official Instagram handle.

Watch: Shabnim Ismail takes a stunning catch to dismiss Diana Baig:

Chasing a target of 224, Pakistan started off poorly as opener Sidra Ameen and captain Bisma Maroof were dismissed off consecutive deliveries.

Nahida Khan scored a fine 40 before Omaima Sohail (65) and Nida Dar (55) scored half-centuries to push Pakistan closer to the finishing line.

However, Ismail's last over heroics eventually sealed a win for South Africa.

Earlier, opener Laura Wolvaardt (75) and skipper Sune Luus (62) scored fifties after Fatima had dismissed Lizelle Lee and Tazmin Brits .

Chloe Tryon and Trisha Chetty then scored 31 each as South Africa managed to post a total of 223 for nine in 50 overs.

Pakistan will now face Bangladesh in their next game on Monday while South Africa will take on England on the same day.