Sneh Rana's all-round heroics and a fine half-century from Yastika Bhatia secured a 110-run win for India against Bangladesh in the ongoing Women's World Cup at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. Rana, who played a handy cameo of 27, also took a four-for. The all-rounder was pretty lively in the field as well. But, in an incident that took place in the 37th over of Bangladesh's innings, she could have seriously injured herself or teammate Pooja Vastrakar when the two collided while attempting to take a catch.

Rana had bowled a flighted delivery, and Nahida Akter tried to go for a big hit. However, the batter top-edged it and Rana ran back to complete a fine catch.

But she ended up colliding with Pooja Vastrakar, who was one of three players who had their eyes on the ball.

After being put in to bat, India started off well with Smriti Mandhana (30) and Shafali Verma (42) adding 74 runs for the first wicket.

However, India lost three wickets within the space of five deliveries, and once again had to rebuild their innings.

Bhatia played yet another match-winning knock while Richa Ghosh, Vastrakar, Rana all contributed down the order to take India to a total of 229 for seven.

In reply, Bangladesh kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for a paltry of 119.

India, with three wins from six games so far, sit third in the points table, behind Australia and South Africa, respectively.

India next face the proteas and a win will guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals.