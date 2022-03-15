Australia further consolidated their position at the top of the ICC Women's World Cup points table after thrashing the West Indies by seven wickets at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday. The Meg Lanning-led side now has eight points after playing four matches. On the other hand, West Indies have slipped to fifth position after suffering back-to-back defeats to India and Australia. The Mithali Raj-led side is at the third spot with four points from three games and India will have a chance to move to second spot if they defeat defending champions England on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table:

1. Australia (P4 W4 L0: Points 8; NRR +1.74)

2. South Africa (P3 W3 L0: Points 6; NRR +0.28)

3. India (P3 W2 L1: Points 4; NRR +1.33)

4. New Zealand (P4 W2 L2: Points 4; NRR -0.25)

5. West Indies (P4 W2 L2: Points 4; NRR -1.23)

6. Bangladesh (P3 W1 L2: Points 2; NRR -0.47)

7. England (P3 W0 L3: Points 0; NRR -0.15)

8. Pakistan (P4 W0 L4; Points 0; NRR -0.99)

In the match between Australia and the West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. However, failed to deliver the with the bat as the team was bundled out for 131 inside 46 overs.

For Australia, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner returned with three wickets each.

Australia did not have any trouble in chasing down the target and overhauled the target with seven wickets remaining and 118 balls to spare.

Rachael Haynes top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 83 from 95 balls with the help of nine boundaries. Beth Mooney also remained not out on 28.

All eyes will now be on India who will square off against Heather Knight's England on Wednesday. If the defending champs lose on Wednesday, then there hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals will be all but over.