Australia continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing Women's World Cup as they defeated Bangladesh in their final league match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. However, a funny incident took place during Bangladesh's innings as Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy had turned herself into an umpire. Following the conclusion of the 14th over, the batter wanted to take the guard but the on-field umpire was not around. It was as that moment that Healy decided to fill in for the umpire and came to the Bangladesh batter's rescue.

Chasing a total of 136, Australia recovered from a nervy start to win by 5 wickets.

Beth Mooney was the star of the show as she smashed an unbeaten 66 after Australia had lost the wickets of Healy and Meg Lanning.

Mooney anchored Australia's innings, while Annabel Sutherland's 26-run cameo helped Australia seal victory with more than 10 overs to spare.

Earlier, Bangladesh were restricted to 135 for six after the match was reduced to 43 overs per side.

Bangladesh started well with Murshida Khatun and Sharmin Akhter, before being reduced to 62 for four.

Lata Mandal played a fighting knock of 33 but her efforts weren't enough to help Bangladesh post a challenging total.

With seven wins from as many outings so far, Australia sit at the top of the points table, ahead of second-placed South Africa, who have also qualified for the next round.

South Africa will face India in their final game on Sunday, March 27.