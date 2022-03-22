Australia maintained their winning run in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup as the Meg Lanning-led side defeated South Africa by five wickets on Tuesday at the Basin Reserve. Lanning scored 135 not out to take her side home, but the star of the match was definitely Ashleigh Gardner, who took an exceptional catch to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt. The catch was so breathtaking that videos of it immediately went viral on Twitter. Australian Women cricket team's Twitter handle decided to have some fun at Gardner's expense by asking fans to share the best photoshop memes of the cricketer's leap.

In the 46th over of the innings, South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt tried to clear the mid-wicket boundary but Gardner jumped and plucked the ball out of thin air to complete an absolutely sensational one-handed catch.

"Alright Twitter friends...over to you to get a bit creative with Ash's iconic catch! Best Photoshop efforts get a retweet and lots of praise and admiration from us," tweeted the official handle of Australian Women's Cricket Team.

Alright Twitter friends...over to you to get a bit creative with Ash's iconic catch!



Best Photoshop efforts get a retweet and lots of praise and admiration from us #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/lLQonaDPNk — Australian Women's Cricket Team (@AusWomenCricket) March 22, 2022

Fans didn't have to be asked twice as they took up the challenge with much gusto. Here are some of the funniest memes that we spotted:

How many Aussies does it take to change a light bulb? https://t.co/oo3CyHelvo pic.twitter.com/p9YCiqQpRB — Harish (@_curses) March 22, 2022

CAPTION: Ash claims first $100 prize for the 1999/200 MMC season at North Sydney Oval. pic.twitter.com/NssV1aocDI — Mercantile Mutual Cup ???? (@CupMutual) March 22, 2022

In the match between Australia and South Africa, Lanning played an unbeaten knock of 135 as Australia chased down the 272-run target to defeat South Africa by five wickets. As a result of this win, Australia maintained their unbeaten streak in the ongoing competition.

Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt scored a brilliant 90 while captain Sune Luus scored a 51-ball 52 to help South Africa post 271 for five in 50 overs after being put into bat by Australia.