Australia maintained their unbeaten run in the ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday as they defeated West Indies in the first semi-final at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. With this win, Australia qualified for the final and will now face either South Africa or England in the summit clash. It was a perfect day at the office for Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, who scored a blistering century, and also played her part during the West Indies' innings. In the 30th over, Healy affected a direct hit to dismiss Chedean Nation.

It was a tremendous effort from Healy as she had to run towards short third-man before firing in the throw.

The match was reduced to 45 overs each after rain had delayed the start of play by two hours.

Australia, however, remained in complete control of the proceedings right from the get-go, and eventually won the match by 157 runs.

After being put on to bat first, Australia managed to post a total of 305 for three, following Healy's knock of 129 off just 107 balls.

Apart from Healy, Rachael Haynes scored a brilliant 85 while Beth Mooney also played a cameo of 43.

In reply, West Indies never looked comfortable in the run-chase, and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

In the end, they were bowled out for a paltry of 148, with captain Stefanie Taylor top-scoring with a fighting 48-run knock.

In the bowling department, Jess Jonassen took two wickets.

In the second semi-final, defending champions England will face South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.