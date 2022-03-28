For West Indies Women, their fate in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 hung in the balance as India and South Africa faced off in the final league stage match of the tournament on Sunday. India Women went into the match with six points, while West Indies finished their league stage matches with seven points. A win for India against South Africa would see them leapfrog the Windies and reach the final four of the seminal tournament. So it's no surprise that Stafanie Taylor and the rest of the team were watching the India-South Africa clash with bated breath.

The match went into the final over, and after much drama including a wicket off a no-ball, South Africa grabbed victory off the last delivery.

As Mignon du Preez hit the winning runs, the West Indies Women team erupted in joy.

In a video shared by Cricket West Indies, the players were seen jumping and screaming in excitement as it was confirmed that they had made it through to the semi-finals.

"To the semi-finals WI go!!!!!" they wrote in their tweet.

Watch the team's celebrations here:

They also shared another video, where the team can be seen saying a prayer before breaking into a chant, with more celebrations following.

Defending champions England beat Bangladesh earlier on Sunday and managed to go above West Indies Women in the points table.

West Indies Women will now face the mighty Australian team in the semi-finals, who won all their matches and finished on top of the table.

The other semi-final will see South Africa and England face off.