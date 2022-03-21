Story ProgressBack to home
Women's World Cup, South Africa vs Australia, Live Score Updates
SAW vs AUSW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: South Africa face Australia in top of the table clash at the ICC Women's World Cup at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday.
SAW vs AUSW, Women's World Cup, Live Score Updates© AFP
SAW vs AUSW, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: South Africa face Australia in top of the table clash at the ICC Women's World Cup at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday. Both teams are yet to face defeat in the ongoing competition, but that will have to change after this fixture. South Africa have played four games so far while Australia have played one more than their opponents. In their previous, South Africa edged out the hosts New Zealand while Australia overcame last edition's finalist India. South Africa will guarantee themselves a semi-final berth if they beat Australia, who have already booked their place in the knockout stage. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the ICC Women's World Cup match between South Africa and Australia from the Basin Reserve in Wellington
Match 21, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 22, 2022
Basin Reserve, Wellington
It is time for game number 21 of Women's World Cup, 2022 where two unbeaten sides of the tournament, Australia and South Africa will go head-to-head at Wellington. Both these sides have been sensational in the competition so far as they are yet to lose a game. Australia Women have won five games on the trot and they have already sealed a spot in the semi-finals. Meg Lanning and her troops have been clinical in all the three departments and they would be eager to carry on with their winning streak in ODIs. They are a very solid unit on paper and their performances on the field have been equally good. Australia will look to make it six wins in a row in this World Cup and continue their dominance. South Africa Women on the flip side, have played well as a unit and are coming at the back of four wins on the trot. They have had some close games in the competition but their experienced players have held their nerves and taken them over the line every single time. It is their bowling which has been quite impressive and the likes of Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp have been outstanding. This promises to be a cracker of a game as two sides who are in red-hot form lock horns at Basin Reserve. Who will come out on top and stay unbeaten in the competition?