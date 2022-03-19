India lost to Australia in an ICC Women's World Cup match at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday but there were many positives to take for the Mithali-Raj side. Australia completed the highest successful chase in Women's World Cup history by overhauling the 278-run target with relative ease. During the Indian innings, captain Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia hit gritty half-centuries while Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar provided the late fireworks to take India to 277 for seven in 50 overs. Vastrakar smashed 34 off just 28 balls, a blazing knock that included a gigantic 81-metre six -- the biggest of the Women's World Cup 2022 so far.

In the 49th overs of India's innings, Vastrakar smashed Australian pacer Megan Schutt over the long-on boundary for a huge six to bring up the 50-run partnership with Harmanpreet.

The 81m six eclipsed the previous best -- 80m sixes by Chloe Tyron and Smriti Mandhana.

Tyron's hit 80m six came for South Africa against Bangladesh in Dunedin, while Mandhana's super hit was against the West Indies in Hamilton.

The fourth longest hit in the 2022 tournament belongs to Pakistan's Nida Dar (vs South Africa in Tauranga) while West Indian Hayley Matthews' 77m six against England in Dunedin rounds out the top five.

On Saturday, Harmanpreet and Vastrakar's late flourish helped India post a competitive total. But it wasn't enough as Australia chased down the target with three balls remaining.

Promoted

Alyssa Healy (72) and Rachael Haynes (43) set the stage for Australia with a 121-run partnership for the opening wicket. Captain Meg Lanning took over to put the Aussies on the brink.

India, however, dismissed Lanning on 97 to set the cat among the pigeons. Australia were left needing 8 runs off the final over but Beth Mooney kept her nerves to get the job done and book her team's place in the semis.