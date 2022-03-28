India suffered heartbreak at the hands of South Africa, losing their final league match by the narrowest of margins, which in turn saw them crashing out of the ICC Women's World Cup. Needing a win to make it to the semi-finals, India lost by six wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. The loss meant that India failed to make it into the top four, with Australia, South Africa, England and the West Indies making it to the semis. The match had its ebbs and flows with both teams managing to somehow wrestle control from each other but the turning point came in the final over, when Deepti Sharma overstepped on the penultimate ball.

Had she not bowled the no-ball, South Africa would have lost their set batter in Mignon du Preez and would have been left needing three runs to win off the final ball. Instead, the equation became two runs off two balls with Du Preez going on to hit the winning runs.

The agony of the result was plain to see on the Indian players' faces as well as the fans who were in the stadium while it was ecstasy for South Africa and the West Indies team that made into the semis by the skin of their teeth thanks to India's loss.

The International Cricket Council on Monday tweeted a video of an "all-access, behind-the-scenes look" at India's epic encounter against South Africa.

An all-access, behind-the-scenes look at an epic India-South Africa finale #CWC22

On Sunday, half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Mithali Raj had helped India post 274 for seven in 50 overs. It was a brilliant batting display from the Indians in the most trying of circumstances and one would have thought the total would have been enough.

But with no pressure of having to win the game, South Africa, who had already booked their place in the semis, went about chasing the target down with much aplomb. Led by the top-scorer in the tournament, Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 80 off 79 balls, the South Africans put themselves in a strong position.

But an inspired bowling spell from Harmanpreet Kaur brought India back into the game. Du Preez, though, proved to be a thorn in India's flesh and her match-winning 52 not out helped South Africa get over the line in the chase, breaking over a billion Indian hearts.