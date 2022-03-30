South Africa face England in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. South Africa ended the league stage in second position. They won five of their seven league games, losing one with one being washed out as they registered 11 points. In their previous outing, they defeated India by three wickets in a nervy affair. Meanwhile, England reached the semis in dramatic fashion, losing their first three fixtures and then winning the next four on the trot. The Heather Knight-led side registered eight points in seven games and cruised past Bangladesh by 100 runs in their last fixture.

Where will the South Africa vs England ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal be played?

The South Africa vs England ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

When will the South Africa vs England ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal be played?

The South Africa vs England ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal will be played on Thursday, March 31.

What time will the South Africa vs England ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal begin?

The South Africa vs England ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal will begin at 6:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs England ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal?

The South Africa vs England ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of South Africa vs England ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal?

The live streaming of South Africa vs England ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal will be available on Hotstar.