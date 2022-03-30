SA-W vs ENG-W, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: South Africa face England in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. The Sune Luus-led side wrapped up their league stage with a second-placed finish. They won five of their league stage fixtures, losing one with another gae getting washed out as they stitched together 11 points. In their previous fixture, South Africa defeated India by three wickets. Meanwhile, England reached the semifinals in dramatic finish. The Heather Knight-led side began with three defeats and then followed it up by winning their remaining four games on the trot. During the league stage, England bagged eight points in seven games and defeated Bangladesh by 100 runs in their last league game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

