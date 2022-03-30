South Africa vs England, Women's World Cup, Live Score Updates
SA-W vs ENG-W, Women's World Cup, Live Updates: South Africa face England in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. The Sune Luus-led side wrapped up their league stage with a second-placed finish. They won five of their league stage fixtures, losing one with another gae getting washed out as they stitched together 11 points. In their previous fixture, South Africa defeated India by three wickets. Meanwhile, England reached the semifinals in dramatic finish. The Heather Knight-led side began with three defeats and then followed it up by winning their remaining four games on the trot. During the league stage, England bagged eight points in seven games and defeated Bangladesh by 100 runs in their last league game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The 2022 Women's World Cup has been an exciting watch and the tournament now is nearing its completion. In the second semi-final, South Africa Women will take on England Women in a repeat of the semi-final from the 2017 edition of the tournament. South Africa certainly have been the surprise package of the tournament and apart from a couple of stutters on the way, they have been the only team to have kept pace with the mighty Aussies. Laura Wolvaardt leads the charts in most runs scored in the tournament and she has been simply sensational. The likes of Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail too have done well with the ball and they will look to take the confidence from the thrilling win against India in the final group game into this clash and make it through to the final. England seemed down and out midway through the tournament but they have come roaring back in the final few games to make the knockouts and even when they aren't at their best, they have the edge in the big games. They lost to South Africa in the group stages in an exciting match which went down to the wire but they did defeat their opponents in the semi-final in 2017. Natalie Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone have been the standout performers for them but more players have started ticking at the right moment. So, will South Africa Women be able to avenge their loss from four years ago? Or will England Women make it through to yet another final?